The ALA Leads Canadian Trade Mission To Ethiopia & Kenya This January To Foster Growth In Commerce, Culture & Community

The Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA) leads landmark Canadian trade mission to Ethiopia & Kenya in January to growth in commerce, culture & community

- Perry Chuinkam, President of the Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA ) is organizing a landmark Canadian trade mission to Ethiopia and Kenya from January 7 to 18, 2025 to foster meaningful partnerships and growth in Africa focusing on the pillars of commerce, culture, and community. The trade mission stops and dates includes Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: January 7 to 11, 2025, Nairobi, Kenya: January 11 to 14, 2025, and Diani Beach, Kenya: January 15 to 18, 2025.The Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA) is a Canadian non-profit organization co-founded by Paul Desmarais III, dedicated to advancing the success of afrodescendant Canadians across diverse sectors, including trade, commerce, and entrepreneurship. Through its various initiatives, the ALA is committed to making a real-time impact on the community while accelerating the professional trajectories of its members.With a membership of over 200 exceptional individuals representing institutions like MIT, LSE, and Rhodes Scholars, and industries including finance, management consulting, startups and media, ALA's diverse network spans from Montreal to Johannesburg, bringing together leaders from a wide array of industries.“This trip is a unique opportunity to combine our networks, ideas, and expertise to drive tangible action in advancing business and trade opportunities between Africa and Canada. With Africa's evolving demographics and Canada's growing focus on African markets, we are excited to leverage the ALA's resources to foster mutually beneficial commercial partnerships. We look forward to the experience, knowledge-sharing, and forging long-term relationships with key stakeholders during our journey,” said Perry Chuinkam, President of the Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA).“Special credit goes to our incredible volunteer team that has diligently curated all the logistics of this trip. Marc Milord (ALA Back to the Roots trip team lead), Estelle Vancol, Aser Hailu and Rita Field-Marsham (ALA Board member) as well as the entire ALA team.”The organization's distinguished mentor roster includes senior executives, board members, and C-suite leaders from top firms, while exclusive partnerships with prominent organizations such as Sagard, CDPQ, Fasken, National Bank, Mavrik Corp, TD Bank, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM), and others highlight their commitment to strengthening relationships with private equity, venture capital, pension funds, and family offices.The ALA's impact is further evidenced by its ability to attract prominent speakers such as Robert F. Smith, Thelma Golden, Michael Lee-Chin, Jendayi Frazer, Macky Tall, and Condoleezza Rice.“We are eager for the experience, the knowledge sharing, and the many long-term relationships that will develop as we engage with companies, organizations, entrepreneurs, and individuals during this trip,” added Perry Chuinkam.Following the January 2025 trade mission, the ALA will release an official report on the Ethiopia and Kenya trade mission and announce next steps on from the mission as well the next trade mission destination for 2025.For further information about the January 2025 trade mission and further ALA events, visitNote to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About The Afrodescendant Leadership AllianceThe Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance (ALA) is a Canadian non-profit co-founded by Paul Desmarais III, focused on accelerating the success of afrodescendant Canadians across all industries, including trade, commerce, and entrepreneurship, while fostering real-time community impact through various initiatives. ALA's diverse membership includes over 200 leaders from top institutions like MIT, LSE, and Rhodes Scholars, alongside a distinguished mentor network of 60+ senior executives. With partnerships from major private equity, VC firms, and family offices, ALA is committed to fostering long-term, impactful relationships. For further information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">

