Forbes Ranks Valvoline Instant Oil Change Among The Best In Customer Service

Company is 18th on Forbes "Best Customer Service 2025" Ranking

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, has been recognized for providing excellent customer service as ranked by Forbes in its "Best Customer Service 2025" list. Valvoline was the top-ranked instant oil change company and placed 18th among the 300 brands included on the list.

"Every year we serve millions of guests, and our goal is to deliver the very best customer service with each oil change and preventive automotive maintenance service," said Laura Carpenter, Valvoline's Chief Customer Officer. "Our team members and franchise partners are focused and committed to go above and beyond for our guests each and every day. I'm proud of our franchise partners, teams, and our retail service center managers who are delivering for our guests."

Customers have given the company a 4.7 out of 5-star rating* for its service. At more than 2,010 service centers across the United States and Canada, customers enjoy the convenience of staying in their cars while the oil is changed with service is completed in approximately 15 minutes.

The Forbes customer service list was based on surveys to 181,000 people in the United States who rated their interactions with more than 3,500 brands. Only the top 300-rated companies were included in the list.

* Based on a survey of more than 1 million Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM customers annually

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc .

