Top Trump Campaign Vets Launch America First Government Relations Firm

Glassner: "The second administration will bring about a new era of American governance"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever America First relations firm, Frontline Government Relations, officially launched today. Led by two of the longest-serving Trump Campaign executives, both of whom have been active leaders in the MAGA Movement since 2015, Frontline GR will help clients navigate the new Washington as President Trump begins his transformation of American government-starting on the four-year anniversary of the day failed to demand accountability for widespread irregularities in the 2020 election.

"The second Trump administration will bring about a new era of American governance, with new rules, new norms, and risks for businesses ill-prepared to navigate this broad new Trump World," said Michael Glassner, Chairman and CEO of Frontline GR. "To succeed in this new environment, you must truly understand what the MAGA Movement is all about – from personalities to policy goals – and how to adapt your business to the new realities. Frontline GR is perfectly positioned to help navigate President Trump's America First agenda in Washington."

Michael Glassner was a Senior Advisor to the 2024 Trump campaign and was Deputy Campaign Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns. John Pence , who will serve as Vice Chairman of Frontline GR, was a senior advisor to the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns, and ran a pro-Trump super PAC in 2024.

"The D.C. establishment's loss is America's gain," said Pence. "The American people voted against the status quo and business as usual in Washington. The coming years are going to be a time of immense opportunity for anyone willing to work with President Trump and Republicans committed to putting America First."

As a strategic partner to Frontline Strategies, one of the top fundraising and digital marketing partners for the 2024 Trump Campaign, Frontline GR offers not just unparalleled access to policymakers but also the ability to mobilize the grassroots America First movement through custom advocacy programs.

