Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Welcomes Matt Kennison As Partner In Chicago Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New addition enhances the firm's national litigation capabilities across commercial, class action, and white-collar practices.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley

Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce that Matt Kennison has joined the firm as a partner in its Litigation practice group. Based in the Chicago office, Matt expands the firm's national commercial litigation, class action, and white-collar, investigations, and compliance practices.

Matt has extensive experience representing clients in high-stakes litigations and investigations, with a focus on antitrust, white collar investigations, and complex commercial litigation. Matt brings with him a diverse group of clients, including global automotive suppliers, technology companies, higher education institutions, construction firms, and energy providers.

"Matt's background and versatility as a commercial litigator will be a tremendous asset in strengthening our firm's litigation capabilities, in Chicago and beyond," said Mike Lynch, chair of Kelley

Drye's Litigation practice group. "We look forward to his contributions in supporting the needs of his and our clients and expanding our scope of services."

In addition to his litigation and white collar practice, Matt handles sensitive internal investigations for clients across industries such as healthcare, finance, education, and automotive. He assists clients in assessing and structuring internal compliance programs and regularly advises on responses to inquiries from the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, state Attorneys General, and other regulators. He has also served as the external investigator in highly sensitive Title IX matters for colleges and universities.

"I am excited to join Kelley

Drye and contribute to its strong litigation team," Matt Kennison shared. "The firm's collaborative culture, diverse practices, and impressive client roster provide a great platform to expand my practice. I look forward to working with such a talented group, and I'm confident that my experience in complex litigation and internal investigations will help clients navigate challenges more effectively and achieve their business goals."

Recognized in the 2025 edition of

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, Matt is an active member of several leading legal organizations, including the American Bar Association's Antitrust Section and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA).

Matt earned his

J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego. Before attending law school, he served as a detective with the Long Beach, California Police Department.

SOURCE Kelley Drye and Warren LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED