NTS And Monkton Partner To Advance Secure Mobile Solutions For Mission-Critical Needs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building upon the success of their flagship Edge Activation Platform, MANTLE , NTS has recently

adapted their award-winning for Android users. MANTLE Mobile offers

efficient, user-focused configuration that simplifies complex setups, manages multiple devices

simultaneously, and operates without external connectivity. Recognizing a shared foundation of leveraging cutting-edge to meet the rapidly evolving needs of agencies, NTS aims to enhance its capabilities in providing secure, scalable, and compliant mobile solutions

with Monkton's industry-leading expertise in Edge-based mobility. Visit nextechsol/mantle to learn more about MANTLE Mobile.

"Partnering with Monkton allows NTS to extend our portfolio of secure mobility solutions and provide our customers with the tools they need to perform critical operations at the edge," said Biney Dhillon , Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of

NTS. "We are excited to collaborate

with a company that shares our dedication to modernization and operational excellence."

A leader in secure mobility, Monkton has delivered Edge-based solutions to civilian and

enterprise organizations, government agencies, and the DoD since 2016. Founded on the

notion of "Building Faster Ways to Fix Things," Monkton rapidly develops and delivers

compliant mobile solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance operational

efficiency wherever work is performed. With patented technology and security baked in from

the start, Monkton products enable organizations to more securely capture, transmit, and receive critical data to meet missions faster. Visit monkton to learn more and interact with Monkton on LinkedIn .

Monkton's industry-leading advancements for secure Edge Computing were recognized by the DoD in the issuance of our Phase III Small Business Innovation Research government- wide IDIQ in the form of the MATTER contract. MATTER, "Mobile Apps to The Tactical Edge Ready," is a

task-based IDIQ that was a sole source award to Monkton, Inc. MATTER supports secure, Edge- based mobility-enabling rapid acquisition to meet missions faster for any federal agency.

Find out more at

Monkton MATTER .

The partnership between NTS and Monkton signals a new chapter in secure mobility, setting

the stage for government agencies and enterprises to adopt transformative solutions that

enhance efficiency and protect critical data in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

