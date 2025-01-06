ENGWE To Unveil New Commuter E-Bike Line Mapfour At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a brand mission to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip, ENGWE has focus on

short trip solution

through its cool, powerful, and cost-effective electric bicycles. Over the past decade, ENGWE has received widespread recognition, with its brand and products featured in leading publications such as Forbes , BikeRadar , and Electrek , as well as gaining strong support from a growing community of users.

In 2024, ENGWE delivered most popular releases like the M20.2.0

ebikes , a moped-style e-bike; the versatile and powerful Engine Pro 2.0 ; and commuter-friendly models like the P275

and

P20

city e-bike .

Additionally, the

ENGWE LE20

cargo electric bike

became a favorite for carrying goods and children, solidifying ENGWE's reputation for meeting diverse user needs.

Introducing Mapfour: Making commuting more efficient

At CES 2025, ENGWE will unveil Mapfour, a high-end commuter product line that reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability. ENGWE Mapfour's

commuter product line focuses on carbon fiber, lightweight design, long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, and fast charging.



Carbon Fiber Frame : Crafted from premium carbon fiber, the frame is lightweight, strong, easy to handle in city streets, and convenient to store.

Extended Range : A high-capacity battery delivers long-lasting power, ideal for daily commutes and short trips.

Powerful Performance : Equipped with a cutting-edge motor, E NGWE Mapfour e-bikes provide smooth and reliable power. Fast Charging : Featuring 8A fast-charging technology, the battery fully recharges in just a few hours, perfectly suited for busy lifestyles.

"With ENGWE Mapfour

ebikes , we aspire to integrate "Making commuting more efficient" into daily life, empowering individuals to embrace an eco-friendly, economical, and enjoyable commuting solution," said Baron, the product manager from

ENGWE.

Visit ENGWE at CES 2025

ENGWE warmly invites

all

e-bike enthusiasts and media representatives to explore the future of e-bike technology. Test rides of ENGWE's latest models, including the innovative Mapfour

product line, will be available at North Hall-N4, Booth No. 10935 .

For additional information, visit ENGWE's official websites for Europe

and the

U.S .

