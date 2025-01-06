PSE&G Ranked No. 1 For Both Gas And Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction In The East Among Large Utilities By J.D. Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Second Dual Win Continues Legacy of Excellence

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric & (PSE&G), New Jersey's largest utility, is proud to announce that J.D. Power has recognized PSE&G as the top utility for residential customer satisfaction in both the electric and gas customer service categories in the East Large Segment for 2024. This achievement marks the second time PSE&G has earned this prestigious dual recognition for its residential customer satisfaction.

No. 1 Ranking in all Residential Electric Factors

In the Residential Electric study, PSE&G ranked first in the east large segment in every measured category: power quality and reliability, customer care, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price and communications.

These top rankings reflect PSE&G's continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, as well as a customer-focused approach to delivering safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

Leading Residential Gas Customer Satisfaction

PSE&G secured the top position for residential gas customer satisfaction in the East Large region, excelling in the key areas of reliability, billing, and communications. This achievement underscores the utility's dedication to providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective natural gas service to its customers.

"These awards from J.D. Power are based on feedback from our residential electric and gas customers and are a testament to our team's relentless dedication to excellence in serving our customers," said Dave Johnson, PSE&G's vice president Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer. "Ranking #1 in both residential electric and gas customer satisfaction reflects the hard work and commitment of every PSE&G employee. We are focused on creating meaningful connections with the people and communities we serve, supporting their energy needs and becoming their trusted energy advisor."

A Legacy of Excellence

This latest recognition follows PSE&G's 2023 win for both Residential and Business Electric Customer Satisfaction and 2022 win for both Residential Gas and Electric Satisfaction in the East Large region, cementing the company's legacy of industry leadership and a focus on customer satisfaction.

"Sending outage text alerts, emailing infrastructure updates and proactively communicating ways to save money and energy are a few of the ways Utilities demonstrate the value of their utility service to their customers," said Mark Spalinger, director of utility intelligence at J.D. Power. "Additionally, these communication topics tend to generate increased customer satisfaction."

Looking Ahead

PSE&G remains focused on enhancing the customer experience by investing in advanced technologies, clean energy initiatives, and infrastructure improvements to meet the evolving needs of its customers while driving the energy future forward.

About the Studies

For more information about the U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit .

For more information about the Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit .



About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2023 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential and business electric service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years ( ).

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power

is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower .

