India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Calls It An 'Old Practice' To Blame Neighbors

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian reported on Monday, January 6, 2025, that India strongly condemned Pakistani on Afghan civilians, calling it an 'old practice' of Islamabad to blame neighboring countries for its internal failures.

The airstrikes, carried out by Pakistani jets, were reportedly aimed at targeting hideouts in Afghanistan. However, several civilians, including women and children, were killed in the attacks, drawing widespread criticism.

External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's concern over the airstrikes, stating,“We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians,” while highlighting the tragic loss of lives in the incident, reported by the Hindu.

Taliban forces retaliated against Pakistani border posts following the deadly airstrikes, escalating tensions between the two nations. The cross-border hostilities have further strained relations and raised regional security concerns.

India's Ministry of External Affairs also noted,“It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures,” in response to Pakistan's claims about targeting terrorists.

The incident has drawn attention to the fragile political and security situation in the region, with both Afghanistan and Pakistan facing mounting challenges in managing their borders and internal crises.

The December 24 airstrikes by Pakistani jets on Afghanistan soil marked a new low in the deteriorating relations between the two countries. The Taliban regime retaliated swiftly by targeting Pakistani border posts, signaling the potential for further escalation.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have increased the deportation of Afghan refugees, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. The combination of military actions and forced repatriations has left many Afghan families in vulnerable conditions, further destabilizing the region and straining international relations.

