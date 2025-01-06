Sealingtech Announces Former Navy Commander Brad Hatcher As New Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In his new role, Brad will continue to strengthen and streamline SealingTech's hardware production and software development processes to effectively meet rapidly evolving threats and the increased demands of our and large enterprise customers, including the United States Cyber Mission Forces.



"Over his 20-year career in the Navy, Brad served in pivotal roles such as Operations Lead at 10th Fleet, Cyber Protection Team Operations Group Director at JFHQ-DODIN, and with DISA. His firsthand knowledge of our customers' missions, challenges, and operational needs will ensure that our products continue to empower our customers to successfully defend our nation," said Brandon Whalen, SealingTech CEO. "I'm excited to have Brad as part of SealingTech's leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience and deep expertise that will be invaluable to SealingTech."

Brad brings an exceptional record of senior leadership and achievement in global network operations and cybersecurity for multiple Department of Defense (DoD) organizations. His proven ability to dramatically improve cyber defense capabilities, enhance network security postures, and reduce cybersecurity risk will continue enhancing the company's capabilities and solutions in an evolving near-peer threat environment.

Through continual collaboration and innovation, he will work within the Product Team to elevate our product development and help deliver agile, adaptable solutions that push our customers' missions forward.

About Sealing Technologies



Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN ), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded in 2012, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. More information at Sealing Technologies .

