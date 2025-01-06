For The Ultimate In Fine Dining On Valentine's Day, Reserve Your Table At White Castle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

White Castle, home of the iconic Original Slider, is once again hosting its annual Valentine's Day Dinner -

a beloved tradition that started in 1991 - on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are now being accepted at more than 300 participating Castles at OpenTable.

About the "Love Castle"

Valentine's Day is a one-of-a-kind event at White Castle. On this day, participating White Castle restaurants become "Love Castles," transforming their dining rooms into fine dining establishments. Guests are treated to hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor befitting the holiday of love. Couples, friends and families are all welcome. Each year, tens of thousands of people celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle.

"Everyone can enjoy love at White Castle, where we always offer hot and tasty craveable food, great value and memorable moments - without the inflated price tag," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our Castles go all out to make Valentine's Day dinner extra special, adding a little extra love to everything we serve. We're the perfect place for celebrating love with friends, families and significant others."

Special Offers and Freebies

In addition to the everyday value on White Castle menus, diners on Valentine's Day also will be able to enjoy these extra-special deals:



$5 Sloppy Joe Combo (two Sloppy Joe Sliders, small French fry and small soft drink) $6.99 Sloppy Joe Six Pack (any combination of six Sloppy Joe Sliders)

All customers are welcome to join White Castle's free customer loyalty program, CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM , and get access to even more discounts and freebies on Valentine's Day:



BOGO free dessert on-a-stick on Feb. 14 (limit 1)

$5 Sloppy Joe Combo upgrade (any two Sloppy Joe Sliders, small Mac & Cheese Nibblers and medium soft drink), now through Feb. 16

BOGO French Toast Sliders (limit 1), now through Apr. 14

BOGO Breakfast Sliders (limit 1 a week), Feb. 1-28 Bonus Quest: Order on Valentine's Day and earn a BOGO Free Combo Reward

Reservation Details

Cravers can find their closest participating Castle by visiting OpenTable

and searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM

loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit

whitecastle .



SOURCE White Castle