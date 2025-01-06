Laser Projector Market To Surpass USD 69.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laser Projector size is expected to register 18.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by growing demand for high-quality visual experiences.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Projector was valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 69.9 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

The laser projector industry is thriving due to the ongoing advancements in laser technology. Modern laser projectors provide superior brightness, exceptional color accuracy, and a longer lifespan comparing traditional lamp-based projectors. These improvements make them increasingly appealing for various applications, including home entertainment, business settings, and educational institutions. Continuous investments in research and development by manufacturers enhance the quality and performance of laser projectors, driving their adoption across multiple industries.

The laser projector market is segmented by end-users into several categories, including retail, media and entertainment, enterprise, healthcare, education, and industry. Among these, the media and entertainment sector is poised to experience the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 20%. The demand for high-definition, immersive visuals is a major factor propelling the market. Laser projectors are gaining traction in this sector, particularly in cinemas, replacing traditional lamp-based projectors. Their ability to deliver enhanced brightness, improved color accuracy, and longer operational lifespans makes them ideal for displaying ultra-high-definition content, including 4K and 8K visuals crucial for film, concerts, and live events.

The laser projector market is also categorized by illumination type, with segments such as laser phosphor, hybrid, RGB laser, and laser diode. Among these, laser phosphor projectors are expected to dominate, with an estimated market value of USD 24.8 billion by 2032. These projectors combine laser light with a phosphor wheel to generate vivid, accurate images. The popularity of laser phosphor projectors can be attributed to their brightness, durability, and low maintenance compared to conventional lamp-based systems.

In North America, the U.S. laser projector market held the largest share in 2023, accounting for 71.4% of the regional market. The country's dominance in sectors such as entertainment, business, and education has contributed significantly to the growth of the market. The rising demand for high-quality visuals in gaming, home theaters, and live events drives market expansion. Additionally, the education sector incorporates laser projectors for digital learning, further fueling market growth. The adoption of these projectors in corporate settings, such as in boardrooms and meeting rooms, is enhancing presentation capabilities, contributing to increased demand across various industries.

Laser Projector Market Players

Companies including Barco NV, BenQ Corporation, Canon Inc., Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Christie Digital Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Digital Projection, Inc., Eiki International, Inc., Faro Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Digital Media Group, Kvant Lasers SRO, LAP GmbH are some firms working in laser projector industry.

This laser projector market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) & volume (million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type



Laser projector CAD laser projection system

Market, By Illumination Type



Laser phosphor

Hybrid

RGB laser

Laser diode Others

Market, By Resolution



XGA (1024 x 768 Pixels)

WXGA (1280 x 800 Pixels)

HD (1920 x 1080 Pixels)

4K (4096 x 2160 Pixels) Others

Market, By End Use



Retail

Media and entertainment

Public places

Enterprise

Healthcare

Education

Industrial Others

