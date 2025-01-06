AAP Govt Only Makes False Promises: Devendra Targets Kejriwal As Cong Unveils 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Just after the launch of the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' Delhi chief Devendra Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP of making false promises and failing to fulfill the needs of the people.

The Congress party unveiled the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' a new initiative that promises a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi, should the party win in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Modeled after similar schemes like Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behna Yojana,' the scheme is seen as the Congress' counter to the AAP's proposed 'Mahila Samman Yojana.'

Speaking to IANS, Yadav claimed, "The credibility of the AAP has completely taken a hit. The promises they make and how much of them they implement can be seen from the example of not just Delhi, but also Punjab. In Punjab the AAP promised Rs 1,000 per month for women 34 months ago, and today the women are at Kejriwal's door demanding justice. We have been consistently saying that Kejriwal can only make announcements, but when it comes to actual work, he's a failure."

Yadav continued, "He walks around with tight security arrangements, but does not care for the poor in the slums. The Congress promises to empower every woman with Rs 2,500 per month to help families cope with inflation and unemployment. This support is crucial in today's economic environment."

The Congress leader also hit out at Kejriwal over the findings of a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which revealed excessive spending on the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, famously referred to as the 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.

"Rs 33 crore is just for one house, and there are multiple violations in the process. When we consider the land cost, the demolished houses, and the additional hidden expenses, this scandal amounts to several hundred crore rupees. This is just one of the many frauds Kejriwal is involved in," Yadav concluded.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also accused Kejriwal of extravagant spending on his official residence, citing the CAG report, which highlighted that over Rs 33.66 crore was spent on renovations as of 2022, with the final cost remaining unclear.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal, in collusion with the Public Works Department (PWD), had engaged in dubious practices to fund the renovation.

"The actual cost could be much higher when we account for missing inventory and additional expenditures from 2023 and 2024," Sachdeva claimed.