Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bara Bazaar Gains Momentum Amidst Mixed Reactions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The district administration of Khyber has launched a robust anti-encroachment operation in Bara Bazaar, aiming to restore public spaces by removing illegal structures and activities. In the first phase, street vendors have been relocated from the main roads to designated areas. The second phase targets unauthorized vehicle stands, with strict warnings issued to all stakeholders, including traders and stand owners.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Bara, Naveed Ahmed, emphasized the administration's commitment to clearing all encroachments from Bara Bazaar. Speaking to the media, he stated,“No encroachers will be spared, and traders must ensure compliance by keeping their shops within legal boundaries and sidewalks free of obstructions.”

The operation witnessed the active participation of key officials, including TMO Bara Subhanullah, DSP Bara Circle Swalzer Afridi, SHO Hardam Gul, and representatives from the Bara Traders Association, such as President Syed Ayaz Wazir and other prominent traders.

Assistant Commissioner Naveed Ahmed reassured that illegal vehicle stands, mafia activities, and other encroachments would be eliminated without exception. He also warned of stern actions against anyone resisting the drive.

While many shopkeepers lauded the administration's efforts, some even garlanded the officials for taking long-overdue action against encroachments.“For the past nine years, no such decisive measures have been taken,” said a trader, expressing satisfaction with the operation.

However, the initiative has not been without controversy. Street vendors and small-scale hawkers accused the administration of discriminatory practices, claiming that while they were forcibly removed, influential individuals operating vehicle stands were left untouched. "We have been moved off the roadside, but taxi drivers and others continue to occupy the streets, creating traffic chaos,” said one vendor.

The hawkers have called upon the district administration and municipal authorities to ensure fairness by arranging proper spaces for them as well.“We don't oppose the operation but request alternative arrangements so our livelihoods are not destroyed,” one vendor added.