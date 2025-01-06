Philharmonic Hall Resumes Subscription Concerts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has resumed subscription
concerts with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry,
Azernews reports.
Subscription concerts in December were held every Saturday at
Chamber and Organ music Hall.
A concert of the Azerbaijan State String Quartet was met with
great interest.
The concert program included Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C
major and Eleven Miniatures by H. Mirzazade.
Since its creation in 1998, Azerbaijan State String Quartet has
always stood out with his or her unique performance style.
Its repertoire is rich in classical and modern works of
Azerbaijani and foreign composers. The quartet includes such
talented musicians as Nazirin Aslanli (1st violin), Sultan
Mammadova (2nd violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola) and Alexey Miltykh
(cello).
Next, music lovers enjoyed music pieces performed by the choir
group of the Honored Collective of the Azerbaijan State Song and
Dance Ensemble.
Under the direction of Honored Artist, choirmaster Naala
Baratelia, and accompanied by the choir group of the Honored
Collective of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble,
soloists Zamina Aghayeva, Shahnaz Aliyeva and Orkhan Aliyev
performed works by Azerbaijani composers and folk songs.
A concert entitled "Journey from Baroque to Modernity" also left
no one indifferent.
The musical evening featured a soloist, laureate of national and
international competitions Sura Rufat (violin, class of the honored
teacher, professor Fatima Idiyatulina), accompanied by the
accompanist, laureate of national and international competitions
Zuleikha Usubova (piano).
The program included Andante and Allegro from Sonata No. 2 for
violin by J.S. Bach, Variations on an original theme by G.
Wieniawski, "Moonlight" by C. Debussy, Caprice No. 15 by N.
Paganini and the theme from "Schindler's List" by J. Williams.
It should be noted that subscription ticket purchased once is
valid for concerts organized during the month.
