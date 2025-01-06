New Tugboat Azikh Joins Caspian Sea Oil Fleet As Fifth Ship Built By Zigh Shipyard

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A new tug boat built at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Plant (ZGTTZ) of Azerbaijan Caspian Company CJSC (ASCO) has been put into operation, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

ASCO noted that the tugboat named Azikh has been accepted into the fleet of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet.

ASCO gave detailed information about the boat and noted that its length is 24.72 meters, its width is 6.60 meters, the height of the board is 3 meters, the draft is 1.6 meters, and its deadweight is 14 tons.

The boat, with a crew of seven, has a speed of 9 knots. The tug can carry up to 3 tons of cargo on board.

Azikh is the fifth ship built at the plant. Before that, ASCO had built and delivered four similar ships: Tarterchay, Hekarichay, and Bergushadchay. Currently, construction of another ship in this series is underway, with plans to gradually put all these ships into operation.

The design of these ships, which meet international standards, was carried out by the employees of ASCO Engineering LLC.

It should be noted that, in addition to a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services, shipbuilding at ZGTTZ has been ongoing since 2017, following the appropriate certifications.