Flight Operations Resume At Srinagar Airport After Snow-Led Disruption
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport, disrupted on Monday due to heavy overnight snowfall in the Kashmir valley, have resumed, officials said.
“Operations at the Srinagar airport have resumed with the first flight arriving from Amritsar,” an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.
The flights were delayed early on Monday following heavy overnight snowfall, and men and machinery worked to clear the snow from the runaway.
“The snow clearance operations are in progress at the runway. All airlines have pushed their flights after 9:30 am,” the AAI official had earlier said.
The airport's operations were hit by dense fog on Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight delays, diversions and cancellations.
