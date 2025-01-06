Historic Milestone: Jitendra Singh Hails New Railway Chapter In Kashmir

Speaking at the event at Jammu, Dr. Singh reflected on the long journey leading to this achievement, recalling that the railway station had witnessed its first train arrival in 1972, over five decades ago.

He noted that the gap between that milestone and today's achievement raises important questions.“Was it due to administrative inefficiency, a lack of political will, or certain elements opposing the integration of Kashmir with the rest of India through rail connectivity?” he asked.

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming this vision into reality.“Perhaps it was destiny that we had to wait over 50 years, until the advent of PM Modi's leadership, to witness this moment. It was under his guidance that this dream, once considered impossible, has now been fulfilled,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He recalled the initial steps taken during Modi's tenure, including a significant public event at Katra Railway Station in 2014. Despite challenges and delays caused by technical issues, shifting priorities, and changes in government, progress resumed with renewed vigor under Modi's administration.

Dr. Singh expressed optimism about the project's impact, emphasizing that it will open new horizons of development for the region.“This is a historic day, not just for Kashmir but for Indian Railways, as it symbolizes the fulfillment of a dream that seemed impossible long ago,” he said.

