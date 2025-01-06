South Korea's Overseas Construction Orders Exceeds $1 Trillion Milestone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

Seoul: South Korea's cumulative overseas orders surpassed the $1 trillion milestone just before the turn of the new year, underscoring the country's sustained growth and global appeal.

The achievement comes 59 years after Hyundai Engineering & Construction secured its first overseas order in November 1965, constructing the Taphani-Narathiwat highway in Thailand.

According to the on Friday, the cumulative overseas construction order amount exceeded $1 trillion last month, from $996.5bn in November.

Transport Minister Park Sang-woo highlighted the $1 trillion achievement as a key accomplishment in his New Year's address, stating it significantly contributed to national economic growth.

However, the government fell short of its annual target of $40bn in overseas construction orders, with total orders from January to November 2024 reaching $32.69bn, according to the Overseas Construction Association.

The country's annual overseas construction orders peaked at $71.6bn during the boom year of 2010. Looking ahead, the government seeks to transition from contract-based overseas construction to a greater focus on high-value investment-development projects.