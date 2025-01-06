UNDERSTANDING GOVERNMENT WASTE, IMMIGRATION POLICIES & PRACTICAL COOKING TECHNIQUES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUCAS FERRARA & MERT ROBERTS ON SHOW POSTER

The latest episode of AM970 radio's hottest new show -- SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS LIVE -- featured special guests, JEREMY PORTNOY, ROBERT LAW & JORJ MORGAN

- Lucas A FerraraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, January 5, 2025, Jeremy Portnoy, Robert Law, and Jorj Morgan appeared on AM970's hottest new show,“SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE!”Jeremy - an investigative journalist with OpenTheBooks - contributes to The Daily Signal and RealClearInvestigations, where he writes the“Waste of the Day” column, which examines the misuse of taxpayer funds and exposes government's profligate ways.Robert -- Director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration and Senior Editor at the America First Policy Institute -- has an extensive background in immigration law and policy. He previously served as a senior policy advisor and chief of policy at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during the first Trump AdministrationJorj - a food blogger and author - is out with a series of cookbooks called,“You Can Cook Any THING,” which are designed to offer novice chefs a fun, approachable way to learn cooking basics.If you'd like to see an end to government overspending, want to get your arms around the country's immigration policies, or would like to learn how to cook, tune in to the program, here:You can also catch us 24/7 on your favorite“podcatcher” - Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among others.Come and hear Jeremy, Robert, Jorj, and the entire team, SHAKE IT OFF!We'll heal all that irks you. (Or... we'll just irk you a heck of a lot more!)

