Provoking Hindus: Giriraj Singh On AIMJ Chief's Maha Kumbh Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Monday, strongly criticised Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamat (AIMJ), for his comments on the Maha Kumbh Mela that 55 bighas of Waqf land was being used for the event and remarked that they were trying to provoke Hindus.

Reacting to the Maulana's claim that 55 bighas of Waqf land was being used for the event, Singh said, "The Kumbh Mela predates the birth of Islam and is a deeply respected cultural and religious tradition. Statements like these are an attempt to provoke Hindus and incite communal tensions."

He further asked, "Are leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav silent because they endorse such unrest? Do they want to create a situation like Bangladesh in India?”

Giriraj Singh accused some radical elements of trying to disrupt the country's harmony by twisting historical and cultural facts. He added, "The Kumbh Mela is not just a religious event; it is a cultural heritage of India, respected globally. Such provocative remarks are unacceptable."

The controversy began when Maulana Barelvi claimed in a video that Muslims of Prayagraj had shown a "large heart" by allowing the mela to take place on Waqf land. He also criticised the All India Akhara Parishad's call to bar non-Hindus from participating in the event, accusing Hindu groups of being "narrow-minded."

Maulana Barelvi said, "Akhara Parishad, Naga Sanyasis, swamis and babas have banned the entry of Muslims from Kumbh Mela. On the other hand, a Muslim man named Sartaz from Prayagraj has said that the land where preparations are being made for the Kumbh Mela belongs to the Waqf, and is owned by local Muslims."

He added that while Muslims have shown a large heart, Hindu groups are showing narrowness by not allowing Muslims in the Kumbh Mela.