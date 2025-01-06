House, Car, Power Line Damaged In Kyiv Region As Result Of Russian Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, two private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged in a Russian drone attack on January 6.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region.
On the night of January 6, the invaders struck again in the Kyiv region. As of 07:40, two private houses, a vehicle and a power line were damaged.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
The acting head of the Kyiv regional state administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, noted that the air raid lasted for almost 5 hours, and air defense forces were working.
Read also:
Young woman succumbs to wounds sustained in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
region
Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the enemy strike.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of January 5, Russians launched attack drones from several directions , and an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine.
MENAFN06012025000193011044ID1109057710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.