House, Car, Power Line Damaged In Kyiv Region As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, two private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged in a Russian drone attack on January 6.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate of the National in Kyiv region.

On the night of January 6, the invaders struck again in the Kyiv region. As of 07:40, two private houses, a vehicle and a power line were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The acting head of the Kyiv regional state administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, noted that the air raid lasted for almost 5 hours, and air defense forces were working.

Young woman succumbs to wounds sustained in Russian drone attack onregion

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the enemy strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of January 5, Russians launched attack drones from several directions , and an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine.