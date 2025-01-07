'Assam Growing At Rate Of 12.5 Per Cent': CM Sarma Bats For Investment In State (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Assam has been growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent and it has become a fast developing state in the country, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

At a programme in the national capital on Tuesday, projecting a strong and robust of the state, Sarma said: "Assam is one of the strongest growth engines of the country growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent."

He also urged the Ambassadors, High Commissioners of ASEAN, BIMSTEC, European and other countries, captains and other stakeholders to invest in the state.

In his keynote address to the diplomats from 36 countries, industry leaders and other stakeholders today, CM Sarma said that Assam has been making rapid progress in infrastructure, health, education and other sectors in the past 10 years.

He revealed that Rs 1 lakh crore new infrastructure projects are coming up in the state with three more new bridges over the Brahmaputra, a satellite city around Guwahati with help from Singapore government, railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu, Bhutan, among others.

Underscoring the importance of green energy, the Chief Minister said that the thrust of the government has been all along on clean and green energy and renewal energy.

He said that the government desires that all industries coming up in Assam draw their energy from green power sources, including the Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad.

He said that besides a strong economy, the state is also an educational hub with reputed institutions, including IIT, AIIMS, IIM, Indian Institute of Technology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, several state and central varsities, agriculture university and upcoming projects like NIELIT University campus.

"Assam has the requisite skill and ability to deliver. It has the wherewithal to ensure that those willing to invest get similar incentives as offered by any other states of the country," he quipped.

In the same vein, the Chief Minister revealed that the government would create a corpus fund for production linked incentive of a whopping Rs 25,000 crore for ushering in rapid industrialisation in the state.

"Come and become partners of Assam's growth story," he said.

Sarma said that his government is actively engaged in discussion with the Ministry of Defence for declaration of the adjoining areas of Guwahati towards Nagaon as defence corridor.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government has given much emphasis on skill development with the North East Skill Centre imparting skills to 10,000 youths.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according top priority towards development of the North East Region, the Chief Minister said it is PM Modi who named the Northeast as 'India's growth engine' and 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Sarma also dwelt at length on the conservation success stories of Kaziranga and Manas National Parks as well as natural resources, besides preservation of rich heritage.

The Chief Minister appealed to the diplomats to visit Assam on February 24, a day before the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 to witness the biggest spectacle of Jhumur dance to be performed by 8,000 dancers - an event to be witnessed by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

"I appeal to you to come on February 24 to witness the Jhumur dance to feel the cultural vibrancy and youthfulness of Assam," he added.