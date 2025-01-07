Maharashtra: BJP To Undertake 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' On Jan 10 For Membership Drive

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Under the ongoing Sanghatan Parva of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' has been scheduled on January 10 for primary member registrations.

All the party ministers, public representatives from Panchayat to Parliament level and all office bearers will participate in this drive, said Maharashtra unit BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday.

Bawankule expressed confidence that the party's target of registering one and a half crore primary members will definitely be achieved. He told reporters that the membership registration campaign has started in the state as a part of the party's Sanghatan Parva.

"On January 5, all the prominent leaders, public representatives and office bearers along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to the booth level and participated in this drive. On January 10, all the prominent leaders, public representatives and office bearers of the party will visit at least 40-50 houses in each booth and register primary members," he said.

Bawankuke said that the party has set a target of registering 1.5 crore primary members in the state. After the primary member registration, the 'Sakriya Sadasya' (active member) registration campaign will start.

By registering 5 active members in one booth, 5 lakh active members will be registered in the state.

He also expressed confidence that the people of the state will respond to the member registration campaign to fulfill the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a developed Maharashtra.

​The BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra in the MahaYuti government,

While Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP is the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena is his deputy, and Ajit Pawar is also another Deputy Chief Minister.