Maha Govt To Implement E-Cabinet For Dynamic And Transparent Governance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the state will implement E-Cabinet in the state for dynamic and transparent governance.

At the Cabinet meeting, he said the E-Cabinet aims to bring transparency and speed to the administration of the state government by using maximum technology.

The E-Cabinet system developed by NIC was presented by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to the state government release, this complete Information and Communication (ICT) solution will be crucial in reducing the massive use of paper for Cabinet meetings.

This system will provide a very user-friendly dashboard for the Ministers. At the same time, it will be easy to find the necessary references, view the action points and review the implementation of the decisions taken.

E-Cabinet will save the Cabinet meetings, decisions and related documents. It will be easy to find the cabinet decisions and their references.

This system will overcome various difficulties faced in the traditional cabinet meetings that have been held so far.

All the processes of uploading the proposals to be presented before the Cabinet online, presenting it to the cabinet for discussion and decision, taking final decisions on it and keeping all the records regarding it will be done easily.

This is an important step in the implementation of good governance. This system will save a lot of time of the officers and employees in this process as well as the Cabinet, said the release.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers asked all ministers to stay in Mumbai for at least three days a week and sit in their offices at Mantralaya for conducting meetings and department works besides meeting the visitors.

He asked the ministers to plan constituency works in the remaining days. Further, the chief minister has asked the ministers to regularly attend the weekly cabinet meeting and conduct periodical review of their respective departments.