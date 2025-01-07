More Than 50 Industry Leaders Join North America SABRE Jury, Deadline Is January 27

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-The jury for our 2025 North America region SABRE Awards has been finalized, with more than 50 top professionals from across the continent eagerly awaiting the best work in a wide range of categories from consumer marketing to corporate image, from employee communications to public affairs, in sectors ranging from services to to healthcare.



The deadline for entries is January 27, and full details on the categories, criteria, and key dates can be found at

our dedicated SABRE site . More advice on successful SABRE entries can be found in

this webinar , which we published late last year.



The

2025 jury

is made up of:



Senior in-house communications professionals from companies such as Adobe, Brooks Running, Conagra, Getty Images, H&R Block, Hormel, IKEA, JP Morgan, Kimberly Clark, Petco, Takeda, The Home Depot, Verizon, and Zoom.

Leaders from major multinational agencies including Burson, FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, MSL, Porter Novelli, Real Chemistry, Ruder Finn and Weber Shandwick.. Principals from independent public relations firms including Boden, Bulleit Group, Citizen Relations, Craft PR, Inzio Evoke, M Booth, Spero Studio, Vester and Zapwater.

Natala Menezes, vice president product marketing at Dialpad, is among the judges and offered her thoughts on what makes a great campaign:“I'll be looking for campaigns that cut through the noise with clear, impactful storytelling-especially those that balance innovation, like AI, with the human connections at the heart of great PR. Winning work will inspire trust, creativity, and real-world results."



Cori McKeever, co-president of Golin, adds:““In a winning campaign, I will look for innovative strategies that lead to a creative spark and make people think, act differently, or find unexpected joy. I am excited to work with my peers to examine work that made an impact and importantly drove demonstrative business success.”



And Marjorie McCarthy, chief marketing officer at ISS Management & Finance, says:“The SABRE Awards play a unique and critical role in our industry, setting the bar for excellence high, and pushing us all to meet that bar. Winning a SABRE-it's a total game changer.”



PR agencies and companies from across the North America region are invited to

submit their best work

from the past year now.



