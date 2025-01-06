Ideamix Lab By Qichao An Wins Iron A' Design Award In Packaging Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ideamix Lab

Innovative Packaging Design for Ideamix Lab Fruit Tea Beverages Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Ideamix Lab by Qichao An as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ideamix Lab's innovative packaging design within the packaging and design community.Ideamix Lab's award-winning packaging design showcases a unique approach to presenting fruit tea beverages, aligning with current trends and consumer preferences for clear flavor differentiation and eye-catching visuals. The design's practical benefits, such as easy flavor identification and a youthful, refreshing aesthetic, demonstrate its relevance and value to the packaging industry and potential customers.The Ideamix Lab packaging design stands out in the market through its creative use of geometric fruit graphics and vibrant colors to represent each distinct flavor. The design effectively communicates the essence of the fruit tea beverages while maintaining a cohesive and appealing overall look. The successful integration of fruit and tea elements within the limited packaging space is a testament to the design's functionality and aesthetic merits.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Qichao An and the Ideamix Lab team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new ways to innovate within the industry. The award-winning design may inspire future projects and influence packaging design standards, fostering a culture of creativity and excellence.Ideamix Lab was designed by Qichao An, a Chinese brand designer and director of WHDS Wuhan Designer Salon, who has over a decade of professional brand planning and design experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Qichao AnQichao An is a Chinese brand designer with more than ten years of professional brand planning and design experience. As the director of WHDS Wuhan Designer Salon and a member of various design associations, Qichao An has won over 50 domestic and international design awards . He is the founder and design director of Mornice Brand Design, adhering to the concept that design should constantly question, find solutions, inherit ingenuity, and create with warmth and emotion.About Mornice Brand DesignMornice Brand Design is dedicated to delivering innovative and aesthetically pleasing design solutions rooted in strategic thinking. Their approach centers around reducing the cost of corporate marketing communication and helping companies avoid unnecessary detours. By blending visual aesthetics with brand strategy marketing and understanding customer needs, Mornice Brand Design creates customized and creative designs that align with the essence of each enterprise.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges designs that address real-world challenges, improve quality of life, and foster positive change through thoughtful and skilled execution.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious packaging competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands. This competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry, inspire future trends, and earn global acclaim for their outstanding work. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

