Bombay Shaving Company Founder And CEO Says 'Most People In India Don't Like Their Jobs': '99% Wont Show Up To Work If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bombay Shaving Company, Founder and CEO, Shantanu Deshpande, in reflective post on LinkedIn spoke on Indian work culture and said that most people don't like their jobs.

In his post, Shantanu said that if security and sustenance were provided to every individual in India, most people wouldn't feel the need to return to work the next day.

| How Uber and Lyft are gearing up for the robotaxi

He said,“From blue collar workforce to govt employees to gig workers to factories to insurance salesmen to banks to small business owners to even 'fun and employee friendly startups' like BSC the story is the same. 19-20 ka farak.”

He also highlighted the country 's wealth gap, noting that just 2,000 families control a large share of the nation's wealth. While the precise figures are uncertain, he pointed out that these families contribute significantly less than 1.8 percent of the taxes.

| Who is Kevan Parekh? First-gen Indian-origin American who became Apple CFO

He also pointed out that people work tirelessly, often from dawn until dusk, and sometimes for days or weeks at a time, with the promise of a paycheck is something we have accepted because it's been the norm for over 250 years.

“Most starting points for people are zero and work is a majboori to provide for spouse, children, elderly parents, dependent siblings. To usurp someone away from their homes and families all day from morning to night, sometimes for days and weeks, with a hanging carrot of a paycheck - we just assume it's alright to do that cos that's what's been happening for 250+ years. That's how nations have been built. So we do it.”

“But increasingly I've found myself questioning the inequity of this. 2000 families in India own 18% of our national wealth. That's just INSANE. Not sure of the numbers but they definitely do not pay even 1.8% of the taxes.”





“These families and other 'equity builders' like me (v v miniscule version haha) are guilty of peddling a 'work hard and climb up' narrative because it's self serving of course, but also what other option is there? We don't know any other way,” he said.

Reactions on the post

Many people disagreed with Deshpande's views. One user argued that a job helps keep the mind active and prevents people from just sitting on the couch scrolling through social media. Another pointed out that while 99 percent of corporate employees might not show up, nations are built by workers in fields like farming, teaching, engineering, healthcare, and even street vendors, many of whom would still go to work.

One user said,“This is not true for all. A job gives you something to do during your day to keep your brain mentally active. You would otherwise just sit on the couch and consume social media on your phone.”

| Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu lauds Chinese entrepreneurs, 'inspiration for me'

Another added,“99% of corporate employees may not show up but unfortunately (or fortunately) nations are not build by them only. A nation is built by farmers, teachers, engineers, healthcare worker, street side vendors, and many more. Trust me not but most of them will still go to work!”

“And who would produce the free sustenance money for billions? The current system is bad, broken, inequitable but so far the only one that works for most people and places,” one user said.

Another added,“There is a reason why Ramayana, Mahabarata talk about suffering. If we are born here to enjoy lives, those epics would have been written with the theme of "how to enjoy life on earth. Also Buddha stated we are on earth to suffer. Even very financially successful people go through old age problems.”