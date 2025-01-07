Assam Has Immense Potential For Investment: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 7 (IANS) Union for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Assam has immense potential for in agriculture, sericulture, aquaculture, food processing, jute and rubber plantation.

He suggested setting up helipads close to national parks whereby the state will be able to attract high end tourists.

Goyal said the Northeast has transformed in the past 10 years and is a great destination for investment with rail, road, air and waterways connectivity, digital technology, high literacy rate and hospitality culture and vibrant culture.

The Union Minister said Assam has the potential to become an automobile hub of Eastern India.

Piyush Goyal highly praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership qualities, his passion for work and his vision to transform the state.

“The leader defines the team and if the team is willing to push things aggressively, nothing can stop them from achieving any feat,” he added.

The Union minister also said no state other than Assam has a tailor made package for projects worth Rs 100 crore.

Urging the investors to invest in Assam, Goyal said his ministry will place nodal officers to give hand holding support to those willing to set up projects.

Meanwhile, during a investors' roundtable in the national capital on Tuesday, Sarma said:“Assam is a most peaceful state of the country with the crime rate going down drastically. The CM also said that projects are being fast-tracked with ease of doing business and single window clearance. We are moving at a great speed on the infrastructure and industrial fronts,” he said, adding that the Patanjali project has come to fruition in a record time of 150 days.

CM Sarma also said a semiconductor plant that is coming up at Jagiroad will produce 48 million chips per day.

He said that transportation of gas is no longer an issue with gas evacuation and connections being operationalised under the National Gas Grid.

He mentioned that play and plug facilities are being set up in Guwahati with 400 acres of land notified in industrial parks.