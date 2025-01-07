Diriyah Company Launches Key Substations With Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) To Power Future Development

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Diriyah and Wadi Safar electricity substations – combined contract value SAR 682 million ($181 million) – to be operated by Saudi Electricity Company. Additional cabling contracts announced for both substations valued at SAR 484 million ($129 million) and operated by Saudi Electricity Company.

Diriyah, January, 2025: In a significant milestone for Diriyah's infrastructure development, the Diriyah Company has opened two major electricity substations, the 1707 MVA-capacity Bulk Substation and 200 MVA-capacity Primary Substation. Operated by the Saudi Electricity Company, they will accelerate the growth and development of major assets now being developed across The City of Earth in Diriyah and Wadi Safar. The two substations are the first of the major urban infrastructure projects to feature a design inspired by Najdi architecture.

The 1707 MVA 380/132/13.8 kV Bulk Substation, with a contract value of SAR 605 million ($161 million), will support the development of assets in the first phase of Diriyah's development and will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works (SSEM). It will help enable a diverse range of cultural, educational, retail, offices, residential and hotel developments, including areas such as Diriyah Square, the Qurain Cultural District and Northern District areas.

To enable the energization of the substation, a major cabling contract valued at SAR 316 million ($84 million) will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through the Civil and Electrical Projects Contracting Company (CEPCO).

The 200 MVA 132/33 kV Primary Substation, with a contract value amounting to SAR 77 million ($20 million), and will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through (MAETEL) contracting company, Which will serve as one of the primary power sources for Wadi Safar, the prestigious development blending natural beauty with world-class amenities. This vibrant destination will feature hospitality assets and sports and recreation venues, including the Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club and the Greg Norman-designed Wadi Safar Golf Course.

To enable the energization of the substation, a major cabling contract valued at SAR 168 million ($45 million) will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through the (DELTA) contracting company.

Both substations are designed to reflect Diriyah's traditional Najdi architectural style, seamlessly blending with the surrounding development to preserve Diriyah's cultural identity. By integrating Saudi Arabia's rich historical heritage with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these substations stand as a testament to the region's dedication to honoring its past while building a sustainable future.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said:“The completion of the two substations represents a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering key assets in Diriyah, The City of Earth, including global hotel brands, branded residences, and cultural landmarks. Together with the two large scale cabling contracts to operate alongside the new substations, they represent further confirmation that we are progressing on time and within budget as we create one of the world's greatest gathering places.”

Khalid bin Salim AlGhamdi, Acting CEO of Saudi Electricity Company, said:“The completion of the Bulk Substation and the Primary Substation marks a new era for Diriyah, one that combines advanced infrastructure with our shared vision of creating a sustainable, world-class city. We are honored to work with Diriyah Company to bring power solutions that are both reliable and in harmony with Diriyah's architectural heritage.”

The opening of the substations follows several other recent milestones, including the November 2024 groundbreaking for seven additional hotels and the announcement of two multi-billion-dollar districts – the Northern District and the Qurain Cultural District.

Diriyah is one of Saudi Arabia's five giga-projects backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and is building homes for 100,000 people, creating 178,000 jobs, will host 50 million visits a year by 2030, contributing $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia's GDP.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, 'The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.