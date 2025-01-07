عربي


BWF Malaysia Open: Lakshya Crashes Out; Prannoy's Game Halted By Leaking Stadium Roof

1/7/2025 12:45:06 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jan 7 (IANS) India's Paris olympics star Lakshya Sen crashed out of the season's BWF Super 1000 in the Round of 32 while compatriot H.S Prannoy's match was halted by a leaking roof of the Stadium at the Stadium Axiata Arena here on Tuesday.

