Two Suspects Arrested For Firing At DC Kurram Clearance Operation Threatened If Culprits Not Surrendered

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces in Kurram district have arrested two suspects accused of firing at Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud. According to security sources, the arrested individuals were named in the FIR and have been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Tribal elders in Kurram have been directed to hand over the culprits and their facilitators involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner. During a high-level meeting in Kohat, attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other officials, it was decided that a clearance operation would be launched if the culprits were not surrendered. The meeting also discussed the possibility of temporarily relocating local populations if necessary.

The January 4 attack on the deputy commissioner has triggered several stringent measures. The meeting resolved to register terrorism cases against the culprits and their facilitators. Furthermore, disciplinary actions will be taken against any government officials found supporting sectarian discord. Authorities plan to announce bounties for information leading to the arrest of various wanted terrorists.

Elders who signed the Kurram peace agreement will be held accountable for its enforcement. Additionally, the suspects will face legal consequences and be added to Schedule Four, a list for monitoring individuals involved in terrorism or anti-state activities.

Section 144 has been imposed across the Kurram district, and curfew hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. have been announced. The police, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, will ensure road security, particularly on the Tall-Parachinar Road. Illegal blockades and gatherings on the route will be cleared, and anyone violating the curfew or carrying weapons during this period will be treated as a terrorist.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, who was injured in the attack, has been replaced by Ashfaq Khan. The district administration is also preparing to deploy additional resources, including riot control equipment, female police officers, and personnel from other agencies, to maintain law and order.

A convoy of 80 trucks carrying essential supplies, including medicines, flour, and vegetables, remains stranded in Tall due to the ongoing unrest. Initially scheduled for departure on January 4, the convoy was delayed after the attack on the deputy commissioner's convoy.

The trucks have been parked for three days, with drivers waiting for the roads to clear. According to officials, the convoy is expected to move under strict security measures today. To ensure safety, a curfew will be enforced along the main highway during its passage.

The government's preliminary report indicates that miscreants fired upon the DC's convoy during negotiations. While efforts to maintain the Kurram peace agreement are ongoing, authorities are yet to determine the full extent of local involvement in the unrest.