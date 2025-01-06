Abhishek Banerjee Says His Character ‘Jana’ ‘Bhooton Ka Favourite Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee has hinted at a bigger involvement in the horror-comedy universe after the slate has been unveiled. He said that his character 'Jana', who has been a part of the“Stree” franchise and“Bhediya”, is a favourite of ghosts and demons.

Maddock Films recently announced their horror-comedy slate, featuring projects like Thama, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Abhishek said:“In 'Stree', 'Bhediya' and 'Munjya' the audience have seen Jana and about the other projects, well let's just say Jana Bhooton (ghosts) aur Daanavo (demons) ka favourite hai toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”

He added:“But yes not just as an actor as someone who loves this genre this is a great start to 2025."

Abhishek played a central role in all three movies within the Maddock universe, with his character Jana serving as a common thread that interlinks the films“Stree 2”,“Bhediya” and“Munjya”.

The actor had earlier said that being a part of the Maddock universe has been such a thrilling ride for him, and he feels lucky to have had the opportunity to be a part of this genre that's made such an impact.

“Each of these films has its own unique flavour, but the common element of laughter and chills has kept audiences coming back for more,” he had said.

“As an actor, I always try to take on roles that challenge me, and I'm thankful that these films have allowed me to explore new dimensions within the comedy-horror space. Watching audiences enjoy these films all over again makes the hard work worth it."

He was last seen in“Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank”, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to“Stree” in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.