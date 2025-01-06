Unmanned Systems Forces starts using drones with fiber-optic control channels in bombing Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian have started spread drones with fiber-optic control channels on the war.



This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, in line with Ukrinform.



Syrskyi stated that he held a monthly conference with officials of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units through meeting. The conference revised performance outcomes for December.



Syrskyi declared a rose in the use of unmanned systems in battle. The enemy has enlarged their use of strike drones with fiber-optic control channels, posing a threat to army equipment through the movement.



"However, we are not standing still and have also started deploying FPV drones with fiber-optic channels, which enhance our capabilities to destroy Russian military equipment and personnel," Syrskyi announced.



He also underlined the "growing efficiency and durability" of Ukrainian unmanned systems, making Major Robert Brovdi's unmanned systems regiment as a chief in these progressions.



