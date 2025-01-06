CASIO Celebrates 50-Year-Long Watchmaking Heritage With Exclusive Anniversary Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – January 04, 2024: CASIO is celebrating five decades of groundbreaking watchmaking with the launch of its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Collection . This exclusive lineup pays tribute to CASIO's enduring legacy, showcasing the evolution of its five flagship watch brands: CASIO, G-SHOCK, EDIFICE, PRO TREK, and BABY-G . Each timepiece in the collection reflects the brand's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

The collection draws inspiration from the concept of “the first flicker of light” , symbolizing the beginning of new ideas and the creation of new value. This unifying design theme is present throughout the five commemorative models, each embodying the pioneering spirit that made CASIO a leader in the global watch industry.

“This 50th Anniversary Collection is a celebration of our journey as a brand, from our very first digital watch to the groundbreaking innovations that continue to shape the future of watchmaking,” said Mr. Takashi Seimiya, Managing Director at CASIO Middle East and Africa.“Each timepiece tells a story of resilience, creativity, and evolution, and we are proud to share this moment with our loyal customers and watch enthusiasts around the world,” he added.

The CASIOTRON TRN-50ZE-1A is a modern homage to the world's first digital wristwatch, the CASIOTRON, originally launched in 1974. Known for introducing an automatic calendar feature, the original CASIOTRON set a new standard for digital timekeeping. The TRN-50ZE-1A reimagines this innovation with a contemporary design, Tough Solar technology, and Bluetooth connectivity, providing modern-day functionality with a nod to its historic predecessor.

The G-SHOCK GMC-B2100ZE-1A pays tribute to the legendary 1983 DW-5000C , the watch that redefined toughness with its shock-resistant structure. This modern reimagining maintains the iconic octagonal bezel design while incorporating advanced features like solar power and radio-controlled timekeeping. G-SHOCK's enduring reputation for unbreakable durability is on full display in this sophisticated, future-forward design.

Also part of the collection is the

BABY-G BGD-S565ZE-1 reimagines the 1994 BABY-G DW-520 , which first introduced shock resistance and street-style design to women's timepieces. The new BGD-S565ZE-1 retains its playful yet tough character, now with a more compact design and a refreshed fashion-forward aesthetic , making it an essential accessory for style-conscious consumers.

EDIFICE EFS-S640ZE-1A , a testament to the brand's legacy in motorsport-inspired chronographs. This model highlights the precision and refinement associated with EDIFICE, featuring solar-powered efficiency and a sleek stainless-steel design that blends style with performance.

Finally, the PRO TREK PRW-6900ZE-1 draws on the rich heritage of outdoor adventure watches. Since its inception, the PRO TREK series has been synonymous with exploration, offering tools like altimeters, barometers, and compasses. The anniversary model enhances these features with CASIO's Triple Sensor technology and environmentally friendly bio-based materials, making it a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.

Since the release of its first digital wristwatch in 1974, CASIO

