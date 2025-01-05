Amir Congratulates Kuwaiti Amir And Bahraini King
1/5/2025 11:23:35 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani sent cables of congratulations to Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his country's successful hosting and organisation of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup.
lHis Highness the Amir, His Highness the Deputy Amir and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sent cables of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifah of Bahrain on the occasion of the Bahrain National Football Team winning the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup. (QNA)
