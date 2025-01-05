Kimtron Announces 20Kw HVPS For Operating Four Independent 160Kv X-Ray Sources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quad output HVPS

A Single High Voltage Power Supply/X-ray Generator Able to Drive Four (4) Independent 160kV, 5kW x-ray Tubes

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kimtron today announced it added a unique product to its extensive family of made-in-the-USA High Voltage Power / X-ray Generator offerings; a 20kW, HVPS able to drive four (4) 160kV, 5kW x-ray sources independently!Based on current-state modular HVPS topology and including all the advanced features of Kimtron's Ultra High Power (UHP) line of HVPS's, the unit was developed for applications where multiple x-ray tubes must be driven simultaneously and independently, and cost reduction through minimized component count is desirable.Peter Cawley, CEO states;“The 160kV QUAD was developed to meet a specific need in the sterilization industry where multiple x-ray sources were necessary and cost savings and reduced floor space were advantageous.”“The device employs the same unrivaled specifications as four (4) individual Polaris®-160kV, 5kW HVPS, but is produced at a fraction of the cost.”“We plan to address other vertical markets and a 225kV, 16kW QUAD is currently in development.”David Somoroff, VP of Marketing states;“The QUAD started out as a boutique HVPS targeting a specific application. As has been the case several times here at Kimtron, the innovation and creativity of our engineering team spawned a unique product line."About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 as an Industrial x-ray sales and service organization that has since developed into an ISO-9001 Certified design and manufacturing firm of highly advanced HV Power Supplies, x-ray generators, and x-ray-related components. Along with the Industrial (NDT) market the company serves over 300 customers in a variety of industries including Aerospace, Medical Research, Sterilization, Metal Casting, Telecommunications, Automotive, Defense, and Homeland Security.

