Top 10 Irrfan Khan Movies To Watch On OTT To Celebrate His Birthday Karwaan, Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. One of the most versatile actors has ever produced, Irrfan Khan continues to movie fans with his performances in movies released between 1988 and 2021. Let's take a look at 10 of his iconic movies available on OTT.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Plot: Jaya, a grieving widow, embarks on a journey with Yogi, a quirky poet, to reconnect with his exes, ultimately discovering love and a renewed zest for life.

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Brijendra Kala, Isha Sharvani

Where to watch: ZEE5,

Hindi Medium

Plot: Raj and Meeta, striving for their daughter's elite education, pretend to be poor for admission. Guilt leads Raj to confess, choosing honesty and inclusive education over deceit.

Cast: Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Talvar

Plot: Fourteen-year-old Shruti Tandon and the family's servant Khempal are murdered in 2008. Conflicting investigations accuse Shruti's parents of honour killing, leading to their conviction in 2012.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Sohum Shah

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Piku

Plot: Piku Banerjee juggles her career and caring for her eccentric, hypochondriac father, Bhashkor, whose obsession with health and unconventional views often frustrate her.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Maqbool

Plot: The film, based on Macbeth, follows Miyan Maqbool's rise in Mumbai's underworld, driven by love, ambition and betrayal, leading to guilt, tragedy and his eventual downfall.

Cast: Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra