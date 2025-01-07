Top 10 Irrfan Khan Movies To Watch On OTT To Celebrate His Birthday Karwaan, Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. One of the most versatile actors bollywood has ever produced, Irrfan Khan continues to movie fans with his performances in movies released between 1988 and 2021. Let's take a look at 10 of his iconic movies available on OTT.
Qarib Qarib Singlle
Plot: Jaya, a grieving widow, embarks on a journey with Yogi, a quirky poet, to reconnect with his exes, ultimately discovering love and a renewed zest for life.
Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Brijendra Kala, Isha Sharvani
Where to watch: ZEE5, Netflix
Hindi Medium
Plot: Raj and Meeta, striving for their daughter's elite education, pretend to be poor for admission. Guilt leads Raj to confess, choosing honesty and inclusive education over deceit.
Cast: Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Deepika Padukone's birthday: Top 10 best performances to watch on OTT Talvar
Plot: Fourteen-year-old Shruti Tandon and the family's servant Khempal are murdered in 2008. Conflicting investigations accuse Shruti's parents of honour killing, leading to their conviction in 2012.
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Sohum Shah
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Piku
Plot: Piku Banerjee juggles her career and caring for her eccentric, hypochondriac father, Bhashkor, whose obsession with health and unconventional views often frustrate her.
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Also Read
| Vidya Balan's birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies to watch on OTT Maqbool
Plot: The film, based on Macbeth, follows Miyan Maqbool's rise in Mumbai's underworld, driven by love, ambition and betrayal, leading to guilt, tragedy and his eventual downfall.
Cast: Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra
MENAFN07012025007365015876ID1109062637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.