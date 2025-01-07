Donald Trump Inauguration: Georgia Meloni To Nayib Bukele, Global Leaders To Join Jan 20 Ceremony Will PM Modi Attend?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald will become the 47th president of the United States on January 20 after registering a landslide victory on November 5. Preparations are underway for the Trump administration's inauguration ceremony, and several global leaders are set to attend the programme in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump inauguration invite: Who has received it yet?

The event will be held at noon (ET) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. The swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump and other leaders will begin at 12 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).



Here is the list of leaders likely to attend Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni met US President-elect Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, January 5. Her surprise visit has been seen as a significant show of her support for the next US President. The Italian right-wing leader also received an invite for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, set to take place on January 20, reported CNN, citing sources.



El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele

Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, was one of the guests of honour at the inauguration of El Salvador's President Nayub Bukele's second term last year. Nayib Bukele was among the first global leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory in the US Presidential election. He has also received an invite to Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, confirmed CNN.

Argentinean President Javier Milei

Another key ally of Donald Trump, Argentinean President Javier Milei, plans to be at the inauguration ceremony this month, reported CBS News, citing Milei's spokesperson in December. Milei was elected president in 2023 and is known to have good ties with the Republican leader.

Will PM Modi attend?

So far, there has been no confirmation from any official spokesperson about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Modi's name also remained absent from the list of Trump invitees leaked to international media outlets.

Donald Trump's inauguration invites

After winning the US Presidential Elections in 2024, Donald Trump approached several global leaders across the world to extend an informal invitation for his inauguration ceremony, reported CNN in December.



According to the report, some of the invitations were made on calls, and some were sent“through back channels.” In some cases, Trump dictated written invitations, CNN reported, citing a source.