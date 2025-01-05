Melania Trump Partners With Amazon For Documentary About Her Life Global Release In Theaters In 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime has secured the global theatrical and streaming rights to a documentary that promises an exclusive and unprecedented behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of incoming First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News reported. The highly anticipated documentary, set for release in the second half of 2025, aims to provide a rare, personal look at Melania's experiences and her time in the public eye.

Filming to begin in December 2024

Filming for the documentary will commence in December 2024, with the project being closely overseen by Melania herself, who will serve as an executive producer. The documentary will be co-executive produced by Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, while renowned director Brett Ratner, known for his work with RatPac Entertainment, will direct the project.

Amazon Prime's enthusiasm for the project

An Amazon spokesperson expressed their excitement about the documentary, stating, "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world." The streaming giant is set to provide more details on the project as filming progresses and will release finalized plans as soon as they are available.

The release date and additional details

While the documentary is expected to have a global release in both theaters and streaming platforms in the latter half of 2025, Prime Video is yet to disclose additional specifics. The announcement comes as Melania Trump prepares to re-enter the White House alongside her husband Donald Trump .

Following Melania's memoir and photography series

The documentary follows the release of Melania Trump's first memoir, Melania, which launched earlier this year. This documentary comes on the heels of another of Mrs. Trump's initiatives, a digital photography series launched in November 2024 , which captured her life on the campaign trail and at home after President-elect Trump's election victory.