Openweb.Za Partners With South African Airways Voyager To Reward Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) / -- South Africa's internet connectivity landscape has taken a significant step forward as co, one of the country's largest independent providers of 5G and internet connectivity solutions, announces an exciting new partnership with South African Airways Voyager. The collaboration allows OpenWeb clients to earn 1 Voyager Frequent Flyer Mile for every R10 spent on their internet services, making this a first-of-its-kind offering in the sector.



This partnership is a win-win for customers seeking both exceptional connectivity and valuable rewards. By aligning with South African Airways Voyager, co is setting a precedent in integrating internet services with lifestyle benefits. The move reflects OpenWeb's commitment to adding value for its clients while broadening the benefits of their internet solutions.



Keoma Wright, CEO and Founder of co, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:



*"We are thrilled to partner with South African Airways Voyager, a brand that represents excellence and ambition. OpenWeb has been proudly serving South Africans for over 20 years, and this partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By turning everyday internet use into future travel opportunities, we are creating an experience that goes beyond connectivity. This initiative underscores our dedication to rewarding our customers while meeting their evolving needs."*



As one of South Africa's largest independent internet providers, co has built its reputation on delivering cutting-edge 4G and 5G Data SIM solutions tailored to both businesses and households. With the addition of Voyager Miles to its offerings, the company continues to innovate and elevate its services in an increasingly competitive market.



The partnership is set to be very popular amongst business clients who can earn a significant amount of Voyager miles per month by consolidating all their internet connectivity requirements for their shops, work-from-home staff and other use cases that require fast 5G internet connectivity. To make the offer more attractive, co will award any client who spends R2000 or more per month 1 Voyager mile for every R5 they spend. Miles can be awarded to the Directors, and Shareholders or even be awarded as staff incentives.



This collaboration is expected to resonate with frequent travellers and internet users alike, combining two essential modern-day needs: reliable connectivity and cost-effective travel. Industry observers believe that such partnerships signify a shift in how companies are adapting to meet the diverse expectations of their customers.



South African Airways is a proud member of Star Alliance, allowing miles to be spent on any of the 25 Star Alliance Member airlines.



To take advantage of this new benefit, customers can visit and explore their range of internet packages that now come with Voyager Miles rewards. This innovative partnership ensures that staying connected now comes with the added bonus of bringing future travel dreams closer.

Keoma Wright

co

+27 87 350 8601

...l

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.