Hyundai Motor Group Posts Record Sales In U.S. In 2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it has posted
record sales in the United States in 2024, driven by the popularity
of SUVs, minivans and eco-friendly models,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
Hyundai Motor Co. and its sister company Kia Corp. sold a
combined 1.7 million units of automobiles in the U.S. market last
year, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, the group said.
The figure exceeded the previous record of 1.65 million units
posted in 2023.
Hyundai Motor saw its sales jump 4.8 percent to 911,805 units,
while Kia's sales rose 1.8 percent to 796,488 units, the data
showed.
Sales of Genesis, Hyundai's premium line, soared 8.4 percent
on-year to reach 75,003 units, the group added.
Hyundai saw sales of the Palisade SUV rise 23 percent to 110,055
units in 2024, while sales of the Ioniq 5 electric model jumped 31
percent to 44,400 units in the U.S. market.
"Despite global uncertainties, along with regulations such as
the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company was able to achieve
solid performance thanks to the popularity of (SUVs, minivans) and
eco-friendly models," an official from the company said.
Hyundai Motor Group, meanwhile, ranked as the fourth-largest
player in the U.S. automobile market for the second consecutive
year in 2024.
General Motors topped the list with 2.68 million units, followed
by Japan's Toyota with 2.33 million units. Ford came in third with
2.06 million units.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109056931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.