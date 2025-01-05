Austrian Conservatives Express Willingness For Coalition With Pro-Russian Far-Right Party

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has declared its readiness to negotiate forming a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which won the September 2024 elections.

As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Christian Stocker, acting head of the People's Party, confirmed their openness to cooperation with the FPÖ, known for its pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.

“Over the past months, our Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer has made significant efforts to establish a coalition between the Social Party, NEOS, and the Austrian People's Party. However, those attempts concluded yesterday. Nehammer ceased negotiations with the Social Democrats, and, as you know, NEOS had already left the table,” Stocker said in a statement.

He announced that on Sunday morning, ÖVP board members unanimously appointed him acting federal head of the party.

Speaking about the next steps, Stocker emphasized ÖVP's readiness to negotiate with the far-right Freedom Party.

“You have probably heard the federal president's words, and I particularly welcome his decision to meet tomorrow at the Hofburg with the leader of the party that garnered the most votes. As Federal Chancellor Nehammer has repeatedly stated, I also expect the leader of the largest party to be tasked with forming the next government. If invited to such talks, we will certainly accept the invitation,” he stated.

Stocker explained that the party's federal board had authorized him to engage in such negotiations.

“This may surprise some of you, as you might recall my previous critical - and sometimes harsh - remarks about Herbert Kickl (FPÖ leader). These remarks led us to seek negotiations with NEOS and the Social Democrats to form a government. However, the situation has changed since yesterday, as highlighted by the federal president,” Stocker added.

Ex-on'sof: 'us

He stressed that Austria "needs a stable government now more than ever" and cannot afford the delays of electoral campaigns or unnecessary elections.

As reported by Ukrinform, coalition talks to form a government excluding the far-right and pro-Russian FPÖ collapsed. The negotiations among the center-right ÖVP, the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), and the liberal NEOS failed due to irreconcilable differences, particularly on fiscal policy. Internal divisions within ÖVP and SPÖ further complicated matters.

In light of these failed talks, Karl Nehammer announced his resignation as both the leader of the ÖVP and the Federal Chancellor of Austria.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen stated on Sunday that he would appoint an interim chancellor for a transitional federal government in the coming week.

Van der Bellen noted that voices within the ÖVP that previously ruled out cooperation with FPÖ under Herbert Kickl's leadership had "become significantly quieter." He confirmed having already spoken by phone with the FPÖ leader and invited him to a meeting at the presidential office on Monday.