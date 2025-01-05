Army, Other Security Forces Recover 42 Weapons, Ammunition From 5 Manipur Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 5 (IANS) In a series of successful joint operations by the Indian Army, 42 weapons, a large cache of ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered from five districts in both the hill and valley regions of Manipur, a defence official said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that in coordination with Manipur and other security agencies, the operations have been conducted, on specific information, in the last few days in the five districts of Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

The arms and ammunition recovered include two carbine machine guns (CMG), two SLRs, three modified .303 rifles, a M-16 rifle, three lathods, 7 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 13 pistols, seven single-barrel rifles, a sniper rifle (modified), four single-barrel 12-bore guns, an anti-riot gun, two single bolt action rifles, an improvised long range Mortar, a 12-Bore gun, many grenades, huge cache of varied ammunition and other war-like stores.

Lt Col Shukla said that the successful recoveries of these weapons and joint patrolling highlights the seamless cooperation between the army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier this week said that 3,112 arms and 2,551 explosives looted during the ethnic violence have been recovered.

Around 625 people have been arrested and around 12,247 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in various police stations across the state in this regard, he had told the media.

In a separate development, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully apprehended a suspected cadre of the United National Liberation Front at the Hatta Golapati area of Imphal East district on Saturday night.

The UNLF cadre is suspected of involvement in extortion, vehicle hijacking, and intimidation activities in and around Imphal, police said. The security personnel also recovered a car that had been forcefully snatched from its owner.