Cyclomedia Unveils Transformative Unified Pavement And Assets Data Collection Solution At 104Th TRB Annual Meeting

All-in-One Advanced Pavement Analysis Solution Debuts, Empowering DOTs Worldwide

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- agencies worldwide will soon benefit from an all-in-one solution for pavement data collection as Cyclomedia , a global leader in geospatial data solutions, unveils its new integrated pavement and assets at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.As transportation agencies face growing demands for efficiency and sustainability, Cyclomedia's innovative solution simplifies the complex process of collecting and analyzing roadway data. Combining Cyclomedia's patented DCR-10 mobile mapping system, SSI's Zero-Speed Inertial Profiler, and Pavemetric's LCMS-2 3D laser system, the new unified platform provides the highest level of precision, efficiency, and compliance for road condition assessments. This ensures agencies are equipped with the tools to monitor and manage infrastructure more effectively, ultimately improving road quality and safety.This integration delivers the most precise asset and pavement data from a single source, offering an unparalleled solution unmatched anywhere else in the world. Cyclomedia officially debuts this cutting-edge technology from Jan. 5 through Jan. 9 at the 104th TRB Annual Meeting, showcasing its potential to transform how agencies collect, analyze, and act on roadway data.A Game-Changer for DOTsCyclomedia's new platform leverages 40+ years of geospatial data expertise to create a comprehensive solution for accurate, spatially aware pavement analysis. The system's centerpiece is the DCR-10 mobile mapping system, which uses five high-resolution cameras and a multi-laser LiDAR sensor to capture 360-degree panoramic imagery and precise LiDAR data. This delivers highly detailed, geocoded "GeoCycloramas" for unparalleled accuracy.When combined with SSI's Zero-Speed Inertial Profiler, the system ensures gap-free, high-resolution International Roughness Index (IRI) data, even in challenging conditions such as stop-and-go traffic or tight curves. This innovation significantly enhances the ability to monitor, assess, and report pavement conditions for every inch of your road network."Traditional inertial profilers have data gaps at low speeds, and report elevated IRI values when the collection vehicle is accelerating, decelerating or going around tight curves. We chose the SSI Zero Speed inertial profiler because it is a Class 1 profiler that doesn't have those issues," Larry Mattke, Cyclomedia's Senior Technical Lead for Pavement said. "This allows us to produce highly accurate and complete longitudinal profile data everywhere."Smarter Decisions Powered by Reliable DataIn collaboration with Pavemetric's LCMS-2 3D laser system, Cyclomedia's solution offers advanced analytics that help identify key pavement distresses - such as cracks, rutting, and joint faulting. The system automates distress classification, streamlining inspections and ensuring data accuracy.Cyclomedia's Street Smart SaaS-based viewer application also provides a powerful, user-friendly interface for visualization and long-term tracking of pavement conditions. Key features include:Spatially aware, actionable insights for efficient decision-makingAdvanced GIS integration via Esri for enhanced data analysisAPI integrations to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing systems, such as Asset/Pavement ManagementCertified to meet AASHTO and ASTM standards, Cyclomedia's system is fully compliant with FHWA Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) requirements. Sensor packages have earned certification from the Illinois Certification and Research Track (ICART) for AASHTO R56, ensuring that transportation agencies can trust the data for reporting and decision-making.For more information about this technology and how it works, visit Cyclomedia at the TRB Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., or online at .About Cyclomedia: Cyclomedia is a world leader with U.S. headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin, that provides highly accurate 360° street-level visual data enhanced by AI-powered analytics. For over 40 years, Cyclomedia has enabled people to use the right data today to build a better world for tomorrow by collecting and processing nearly a million miles of imagery and LiDAR annually, supporting 50,000 active users worldwide. Cyclomedia develops, builds, and operates the world's most advanced mobile mapping systems that visualize densely populated urban areas in Europe and North America. The up-to-date and accurate data collected yearly is deployed by professionals, supporting governments and businesses today in making cities greener, more accessible, more intelligent, and safer. From photogrammetric production to automated feature extraction, Cyclomedia provides modernized workflows for DOTs and transportation agencies, helping them achieve efficiency and reliability at every step.FMI: Cassandra DeGuideAccount Executive, Public Relations Media Specialist608.442.6336...Sean FernbackChief Technology Officer, CyclomediaLindsay WalkerUS Marketing Manager, Cyclomedia

