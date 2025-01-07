Supreme CinC Staff conference to be hold by Zelensky

(MENAFN) Leader Volodymyr Zelensky held a conference of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and listened to top commanders reports. The chief of state stated this in a shared to the country, Ukrinform reads.



"Today I held a meeting of the Staff, and separate reports by the CinC Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych were also heard. The top issue is the defense of our front lines, Pokrovsk first of all. I am grateful to all the brigades, to each of our who are there right now," Zelensky stated.



The chief of state also said that the problem of staffing brigades, in addition to rotation, was also on the list.



"The Army needs more internal, systemic changes so that manpower management becomes effective at all levels of the Defense Forces," Zelensky declared.



The leader also listened to statements from commanders on the creation and training of recent brigades.



As Ukrinform stated, the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops has rejected reports of Russian military seizing the settlement of Kurakhove as Ukrainian army hold their lines in the western part of the area.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109061695