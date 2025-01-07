EU delegation clarifies ETIAS exemption for Turkish citizens

(MENAFN) Turkish nationals will not need to apply for the European Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), according to the European Union’s official representation in Turkey, which made the clarification on Monday.



"Since Turkey is not a visa-exempt country, Turkish nationals do not fall within the scope of ETIAS," stated the EU Delegation to Turkey, addressing the new travel rules.



The announcement also countered misinformation suggesting that Turkish diplomatic and service passport holders would be required to pay €7 (USD7.28) for ETIAS authorization under the new system.



The delegation confirmed that Turkish holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, who currently benefit from visa-free travel to the Schengen area, will maintain this privilege without needing ETIAS approval.



ETIAS applies to nationals from visa-exempt countries, requiring them to secure electronic travel authorization before entering the Schengen area or the Greek Cypriot Administration for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109061712