WBC Names Ukraine's Usyk Year's Best Boxer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The World Boxing Council recognized Oleksandr Usyk as the best boxer of 2024.

For the first time in 24 years, a Ukrainian boxer became the absolute world heavyweight champion, defeating UK's Tyson Fury in May, Ukrinform reports.

In a rematch held in December 2024, Usyk once again sealed a win over Fury.

After defeating Fury,raised Ivan Mazepa's saber above his head

It is noteworthy that Oleksandr Usyk seized the WBC heavyweight belt from Tyson Fury while previously this title was held by Ukraine's Vitaly Klitschko up until he finished his professional boxing career.

Photo: Getty Images