Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Closes Calendar Year 2024 With 58,01,498 Unit Sales

Mumbai, January 4, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for the month of December 2024. The company's total sales for December'24 stood at 3,08,083 units. This includes domestic sales of 2,70,919 units and 37,164 units exports. Noteworthy, HMSI's wholesales for the calendar year 2024 stood at 58,01,498 units, registering a 32% YoY growth over CY'2023. This includes domestic sales of 52,92,976 units and 5,08,522 units exports.



HMSI's Key Highlights of Calendar Year 2024:

New Offerings in Red Wing Business



Electric Vehicles: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) ushered into the next era of mobility with the introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 in the electric vehicle segment. Bookings for the same began on January 1, 2025, and their deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards. The prices of these all-new electric scooters will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo later this month.



OBD2B Compliant Products: To further delight its customers, HMSI launched the OBD2B compliant models of Activa 125, SP125, SP160, and Unicorn with advanced features.



Honda's Premium Motorcycle Business 'BigWing'



New Offerings: HMSI launched the all-new 'NX500' adventure tourer. Meaning 'New X-over', the NX500 is crafted to offer a delightful experience across a spectrum of terrains, on everything from a winding road to a gravel trail or long-distance adventures.



Flex-fuel Vehicle: HMSI launched the new CB300F Flex-Fuel, marking a significant stride in the country\'s transition to greener mobility solutions. The CB300F is India's first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle.



Business & Brand Milestones



New Assembly Lines: In a momentous step towards bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative, HMSI inaugurated a new 3rd assembly line at its fourth two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in the state of Gujarat. The company also added a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana), with a focus on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) exports.



Business Milestones: HMSI accomplished a historic achievement of 6 crore domestic sales in India. Starting its retail operations in June 2001, Honda has been delighting the Indian customers for over two decades. Additionally, Honda's 125cc motorcycles 'Shine & SP125' crossed over 30 lakh customers in Eastern India. The company also announced its remarkable feat of crossing 10 million customer mark for Activa in Southern India.



Road Safety



To make Indian roads safer for all, HMSI organized road safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and government organizations for both kids & adults. The initiative was spread to more than 100 cities across the country.



HMSI also organized eight Road Safety Conventions in various cities with school principals & teachers as a part of their ongoing project - Mindset Development for our Future Generation. With this, the company has cumulatively educated more than 85 lakh Indian citizens on importance of road safety.



Corporate Social Responsibility



Projects for Socio-Economic upliftment: Honda India Foundation (HIF) continued with its flagship program Project Pragati under which it provides theory, simulator & practical training to both new and existing GDAs. HIF along with the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and Visan Foundation launched“Project Buniyaad - Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” that aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of society. HIF also commenced its“Stree सारथी...steering her own path” women empowerment initiative and completed training female cab drivers at its Institute of Driving Training and Research, Karnal.



Industrial Visit for Students: HMSI conducted an industrial visit for young students at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar (Haryana). Under this initiative, the company organized presentations & practical guided tour of the company's manufacturing facility along with engaging sessions by HMSI's experts in the areas of Health, Road Safety & Motorsports.



World Environment Day: HMSI celebrated Environment Month coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5th. As part of the Environment month celebrations, HMSI is setting an inspiring example by planting 1 lakh trees across various regions of India.



Motorsports



Honda India Talent Cup: Displaying exceptional racing prowess, Mohsin Paramban clinched the top position and won the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R.



Asia Road Racing Championship: Making a significant mark on international soil, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India\'s Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban raced in the Asia Road Racing Championship finale. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.



MotoGP: Repsol Honda Team rider Joan Mir attained the 21st position, while his teammate Luca Marini stood at 22nd position in the MotoGP 2024 championship.



Dakar Rally: Monster Energy Honda Team rider Ricky Brabec, riding the CRF450 RALLY factory bike, won the overall motorcycle category for the second time since 2020 in the Dakar Rally 2024, opening round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship held in Saudi Arabia.

