President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Orthodox Christian Community Of Azerbaijan On Christmas Day
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated the country`s Orthodox Christian community on
Christmas, Azernews reports.
“I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas and wish you all
good health and happiness,” the head of state said in his
message.
“In Azerbaijan, Christians have lived together with
representatives of other nations and religions in an atmosphere of
friendship, peace and tranquility for centuries. The preservation
of ethnic-cultural diversity, rich traditions of tolerance in our
country, providing support for the development of intercultural and
interreligious dialogue on a global scale are among the priority
directions of our policy.
The principles of democratic, legal statehood, progressive
state-religion relations have been established in our society. In
Azerbaijan, which is recognized as a place of exemplary
multiculturalism, everyone enjoys equal rights and freedoms,
regardless of language, religion, and ethnicity. Our Christian
compatriots are keeping their traditions alive by freely performing
rituals and ceremonies in accordance with their beliefs, are
closely involved in the social-political, socio-cultural life of
Azerbaijan, and fulfill their civic duties honestly,” the President
said.
“Christmas, which is a symbol of renewal, faith in the future,
feelings of kindness and compassion among people, is solemnly
celebrated in Azerbaijan every year. May this bright holiday bring
joy and happiness to your families, and blessings to your tables,”
President Ilham Aliyev added.
