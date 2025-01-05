Jill Biden receives USD20,000 diamond gift from Indian premier Modi

(MENAFN) US First Lady Jill Biden was presented with a diamond valued at USD20,000 by Indian Prime Narendra Modi, according to an annual State Department disclosure reported by the Associated Press on Thursday.



US law mandates that executive branch officials disclose any gifts exceeding USD480 in value received from foreign leaders. The 7.5-carat diamond was the most extravagant gift received by a member of the first family in 2023. Additionally, Jill Biden received a USD14,063 brooch from Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, according to the report.



The diamond’s origins are tied to Modi’s home state of Gujarat in western India, renowned globally for its diamond trade. Gujarat’s Surat, often referred to as the "diamond capital of the world," is responsible for cutting and polishing nearly 90% of the world’s diamonds. Modi served as Gujarat’s chief minister from 2001 until 2014, before assuming the role of India’s prime minister.



Despite Surat’s prominence, the diamond industry has faced significant challenges in recent years. Western sanctions on Russia have disrupted the supply chain, impacting the workforce of over a million people employed in the sector. This context adds a layer of complexity to Modi's gift, symbolizing the rich heritage of Gujarat’s diamond trade while highlighting the broader difficulties facing the industry.

